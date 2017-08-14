[…] Charlottesville Staged Confrontation! […]

Effete White Supremacist vs. Dandy Podesta-Tool Mayor!
Charlottesville’s Michael Signer colludes with Richard Spencer to create a pre-planned, staged confrontation [FBI/CIA]! The recent tragedy in Charlottesville Va. where fully armed Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists marched in unison to protest the withdrawal of the Robert E. Lee statue. This protest was planned months ago (see recent posts).
The fact that these individuals shouted ‘racist’ and ‘anti-Semitic’ slurs belied one simple fact. Like any movement which supposedly represents so-called American Nationalism or pro-Trump sentiments, Richard Spencer’s influence was quite apparent to me. Spencer’s cohort is the has been Grand Wizard of the KKK David Duke. By now, David has been on the payroll of the FBI and several other federal organizations for decades.
What caught my attention in the recent blusterous moment of faux-history was that the two antagonists facing off in this Civil War Wrestlemania have almost identical backgrounds! Let me be more specific. This “confrontation” is a highly staged event by two men who have rapacious political ambitions but are seemingly at opposite ends of the political spectrum. In reality, these two men are far more similar than different. Both are born of wealth. Each is a spoiled, effete intellectual who has never served our country other than reaching into the bowels of local and national politics in order to promote their narcissism.
Richard Spencer, the supposed intellectual backbone of a gang of pro-Nazi losers, was born in the highly liberal town of Boston, Mass. Get this: He was born to the exceedingly wealthy, liberal ophthalmologist Dr. Rand Spencer MD and Sherry Dickenhorst, the heiress to cotton farms in Louisiana. No fool be he! Spencer went on to the University of Virginia studying English Literature and Music where he received High Distinctions. Does this sound like a manly type of Nazi He-Man?
Spencer has daddy issues and needed to prove that he was smarter than his highly professional father. So Spencer then went on to the University of Chicago where this ‘she-man’ received a M.A. in Humanities.[All Wikipedia]. Not content to be completely self-feminized, he traveled to Vienna International Summer University. Did he want to waltz or stroll through the Vienna Woods on a leisurely day?
We have no evidence that he did anything that would make him a representative of the white-working class: working in construction, building a company, or serving in our military. God forbid! It was too much bother! Still feeling inadequate, Spencer then went on to get another degree at the University of Chicago to study Modern European Intellectual History. He furthered his worthless life by ‘pursuing a life of thought [crime]’. Whatever that means?
Next, Spencer fled to Whitefish, Montana because he could not find a real job like the working class deplorables that he supposedly represents. BTW, WhiteFish is a tony, antique shop laden very expensive place to fish but nothing is off the table when it comes to luxury for our man Spencer. At the same time, he would commute to another house in Arlington, Va. [also expensive].
Spencer then married and divorced a Russian-American wife, Nina Kouprianova, a political analyst of contemporary Russian and U. S. Foreign Policy. What do you want to make a bet that she and he are connected to the [CIA]?
On the other side of the political spectrum, we have an equally laissez –faire, useless intellectual named Michael Signer. Interesting that Signer worked for John Podesta the Molesta and was in Obama’s State Department Transition Team. Hmmm.
This prissy she-man just like Spencer lived in Arlington Va. and graduated Magnum Cum Laude from Princeton University in political science. Just like Spencer, he went on to the University of California, Berkley and received his law degree from guess where? Yes, the University of Virginia Law School. So both opponents went to the same school and lived in the same places?
Coincidences?
Nothing in psychological profiling/ intelligence/ HUMINT is ever accidental. Signer went on to found the UVA Coalition for Progress on Race. He taught a course at Washington D.C.’s Politics and Prose, a very liberal bookstore that refused to carry any of my Tom Clancy novels. Oh yeah that’s the same bookstore that’s down the block from Comet Ping Pong and Besta Pizza. Remember what happened there….
There is no question that each man was working for some federal agency [CIA, FBI], coordinating their activities with their respective political parties [Rep./Dems.], always maintaining hidden agendas writ in covert languages.
Americans will not be duped into thinking that this is more than a dangerous ‘theater of the absurd.’ It’s time for our military officers surrounding Trump to step in and demand some sense of law and order in this country without any prejudice or negligence.
Any further contrived future confrontations should be eliminated or pre-empted by the Trump Administration. Our present military should eliminate any form of Agitation Propaganda [CIA/FBI-agit-prop].
Friedrich Nietzsche, the German philosopher wrote the following:
“Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster. And if you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you.”
Staged confrontations are the MO of the deep state ie the cia and nsa and the mossad, it is what they do and the American people never get the truth because the MSM is owned and controlled by the Zionists.
Well said. And I found listening to what boots on the ground had to say, informative that explained ALL the actors onsite and their directives. https://youtu.be/KQnfpZSWEVc
Thanks for the link, you might be interested in these sites HenryMakow.com and TheTruthSeeker.co.uk.
Spencer's cohort is the has been Grand Wizard of the KKK David Duke. By now, David has been on the payroll of the FBI and several other federal organizations for decades.
Steve, the above is disinformation. David Duke hasn’t been a member of the KKK in 40 years. I know one thing you worked for the government and may still. You do not like the Alt Right so you are demonizing them. I am checking the Alt Right out myself. So far I am seeing a lot of sincere people, but I haven’t made a judgment yet.
I often wonder if Steve Pieczneik isn’t Alex Jones handler. You know, what part of the Deep State do you guys represent. I haven’t made up my mind yet.
To see who is responsible for what is happening In America read THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION and George Orwells 1984 ie Orwell was right just a little ahead of the times.
Desert Fox: What a bunch of hogwash. The Protocols of Zion was debunked a long time ago. The Muslim Brotherhood uses this to fuel their hatred of Israel.
All good comments. But who are these Zionist (Zion-oligopoly)? Are they the same blood lines that take down societies after they remove the wealth. Are they the ones who took down Italy, Greece, Egypt, and all the places in the Old Testament? My understanding is the British Royalty had name changes to be better suited for Britain region. Are the Black Venetians the same same blood lines who act like Chameleon to set their roots in a society?
The general public has fallen so far into the Matrix
that they cannot make the distinction between reality
and make-believe.
You can some of the people , some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people, all of the time.
Eclipse brings what was hidden into the forefront for all to see
Wow – way to make the connections, Dr. P. Please share this on Infowars next time you have a chance.
Just hope Alex will let Steve talk.
LOL. Alex is a tool. A blunt instrument, but a tool nevertheless.
It is the Alex hour LOL
So sad to see this crap knock the real news off the headlines.
Last week Alex Jones, Adam Curry, Dr. Pieczenik and Roger Stone were directly over the target. This week we are all reacting to this crap.
MISDIRECTION
DIVERSION
SAD
Always on target.
I have written a poem for this event last night, it is entitled “the menagerie”
ahem,
gorillas gaze upon political plays
just in time for the governor’s race.
the end.
A quote from history, ‘malo periculosam, libertam quam quietam servitutem” Thomas Jefferson translated as “i prefer the tumult of liberty to the quiet of servitude”.
On the bright side, a Korean Canadian pastor was freed from North Korean jail due to the debacle of late, which basically tells that NK has been compromised already by the TRUTH!
Joseph, As a person with a fascination for Thomas Jefferson, I smiled at your quote.
I am particularly drawn to Jefferson’s quote below.
The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.
Thomas Jefferson
Wanda Woodward, Ph.D.,
The people cannot be all, & always, well informed. The part which is wrong will be discontented in proportion to the importance of the facts they misconceive . . .The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon & pacify them
Thomas Jefferson
things could be worse?
https://willyloman.wordpress.com/2017/08/13/charlottesville-attack-brennan-gilmore-and-the-stop-kony-2012-pysop-what/
trying to find a good reason NOT to distrust Alex Jones
after his Megyn Kelly debacle, i’ll never trust him again
he could have pointed to the work of Jim Fetzer and others to prove Sandy Hoax was a hoax but chose not to for some reason
Not only Sandy Hook was a hoax aka false flag , the school was closed in 2008 and these were false flags also, Boston Marathon bombing, San Bernadino , Orlando , etc., etc., for the truth on Sandy Hook see Wolfgang Halbigs reports and Jim Fetzers reports.
Agreed. Have seen Wolfies stuff too. But I’m trying to figure out why Steve associates with AJ. Not accusing of anything mind you
Could be as simple as AJ has a huge audience. But many in the truth community are wary of AJ as a gatekeeper / controlled opposition
In my opinion Alex Jones is a deep state operative a cut out with ties to the cia and the mossad.
In my opinion without Alex Jones we all by now we would all be under communism/fascism/nazism united with Islam against Israel.
Careful Chia. You are supposed to hate Alex Jones. He is not mean enough to Zionists and he actually has conversations with Dr. Steve (on his own show) rather than allowing our good Dr. unfettered, one-way diatribes.
Actually, I have noticed their on air chemistry has been improving. It is a function of the patience of Dr. Steve.
Just look those anti-zionists, pagan commie-nazis. They cannot stand any kind of opposition to islam. They reminds me of DESERT FOX. 😀 Yes, when Alex lets people talk, then Alex is also able to conclude big. Alex have big forhead, he is very inteligent. http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/14/fire-bannon-3-0-pelosi-calls-for-trump-to-ax-chief-strategist/
he might be ‘allowed’ …. I believe he is protected … but controlled? … ain’t no way
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2s_-CV1HuM
Dr. P. is again right 100%.
System is against christian, anti-marxist, conservative, masculine, not too much racist, organisation wanting to create consumers out of workers. That is only what is not allowed
Any workers organistion or party by system will be poisoned by feminism, homos, internationalism, genderism, drug legalization, by cherishing muslims, leader will be guy who is girl, he will promote paganism or atheism, such party would love somalis and mexicans, or they will be nazis. Resistance is futile in other word.
Thanks Mr Pieczenik I go to you to get truth.
Fbi patsy in the car fits the FBI prototype:
Mental illness; lost & aimless very young (late teens, early 20s), adrift, unemployed loner who has shown no signs of mastering basic life functions, let alone carrying out a serious terror attack, and has no known involvement with actual terrorist groups.
Read: Trevor Aaronson: “THE TERROR FACTORY: Inside the FBI’s Manufactured War on Terrorism ” analyzes the bureau’s use of informants.
The FBI then gives the informant a detailed attack plan, and sometimes even the money and other instruments to carry it out, and the informant then shares all of that with the target. The informant also induces, lures, cajoles, and persuades the target to agree to carry out the FBI-designed plot. Where the target refuses to go along, they have their informant offer huge cash inducements to the impoverished target.
The FBI uses surveillance, coercion, entrapment, and intimidation.
Once they finally get the target to agree, the FBI swoops in at the last minute, arrests the target, issues a press release praising themselves for disrupting a dangerous attack (which it conceived of, funded, and recruited the operatives for), and the DOJ and federal judges send their target to prison for years or even decades (where they are kept in special GITMO-like units).
FBI pattern: the agency does not disrupt planned domestic terror attacks but rather creates them, then publicly praises itself for stopping its own plots.
Yes. Steve should listen to Lee Stranahan’s periscope. Ukraine, Nazi’s, strange chant and where it came from.
Means Motive Opportunity
Hasn’t Trump figured it out yet? He needs Tom Brady to assist on offense & call the plays against the GOP CIA FBI & the Klinton Krime Klan.
He has no offensive strategy against Obama the ID FRAUDSTER
JUST ARREST HIM & Soros & all this will end.
The Fully Monty explained
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=W0oogU2qUqw
More:
The otner POV: LAW & Order renaissance
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=47uBcgwywjk
The photos are not identified.
When every you have central planning commited to intentionally lower births of one group of people to import others, you must break heads of those central planners who are doing that, under any price. Yes they are hiding behind markets saying whites are too expensive and civilized to be rulled and are too expensive as slaves. But hiding behind markets is not possible any more because THEY (rich) controls all markets. I do not see way out of this. Only way is that jews and christian starts to dominate this question, otherwise those same who are doing that will again start promiting nazis as solution which cannot stand because such solution goes against tradition. Jewish and Christian.
The central planners never reveal their true motives. When their motives are exposed they call the expositor a racist or some other unseemly thing.
The underlying problem is that the bureaucracy and the central planners are never forced to answer questions from the public in a public forum.
They are not magic or omnipotent. They are simply protected so that they will never face questions and reveal the game.
Even fedualism was more responsive to needs of market and consumers then bureaucrats are.
Scary
It seemed contrived, dr. P. I think you blew their scheme wide open.
Your “molesta”-comment is spot on based on the fact that the incriminating contents of his hacked emails have never been refuted or explained.
Damn
I knew if I just waited that Steve would cleave through all the kicked over chamber pot garbled thought mess and deliver a scholarly and professional totem. Years of listening to and reading Steve have educated me enough to know that something is rotten in DC. Mr. P you are very important to the general public. Please continue your service to our country. Thank you
When you assume you make a ass out of you and me. .
I’ll bet Dr. Steve R. Pieczenik, MD, PhD hasn’t listened to David Duke speak for more than 5 minutes. He doesn’t know anything about Richard Spencer, or anyone else in the alt right for that matter.
Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012
Jason Kessler a George Soros operative working Occupy movement, CNN and Obama up to November 2016 when he all of a sudden did 180 degree change to “Unite the Right”
Brennan Gilmore from State Dept doing PR work pushing narrative.
We are paying the CIA with our tax dollars to rape us in the ass. 1000 splinters NOW.
We dont pay them for this. This is windfall $$$ – originates off the books under the table, likely opiod drug money frm Afghanistan, the longest US “war” in history.
Afghanistan is for profiteers – even the Mujahideen profit from the poppies.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opium_production_in_Afghanistan
This guy right here lived his life over throwing governments with lies and slander. Dr, you’re the spook. You’re the one who works to destroy nations and right now, you’re working on us.
Watch this:
https://twitter.com/d_e_mol/status/897376283537137664
Mayor of Charlotteville worked for John Podesta’s Center for American Progress, funded by George Soros.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Signer
They organized the event:
https://congregatecville.com/
How unbelievable that Friday night I was planning a trip to Charlottesville to see Monticello, Highland, Montpelier, and UVA in the Fall, and, lo and behold, I awaken the next day to find the news headline of the Charlottesville, VA protests and violence. A remarkable Jungian synchronicity if ever there was one.
As I read closely the information about these 2 men, Signor and Spencer, it is unsurprising to me that, so polar opposite in their ideologies, they would magnetize. And, yet, their underlying narcissistic rage makes them two sides of the same psychological coin. As the good, wise doctor highlights, Beware. If you hate viscerally enough, that which you hate, you will become.
Spencer presser:
Watch
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1eaKbmLOWdqxX
Trump is genious. He is great person, he is smart, intelligent, honest and most of all he is FAIR and NOBLE. Trump is THE Superman. We need new played hollywood movie called Superman, just showing Trump working as president. I never thought this was really possible. Only America can produce such own son and have him there, on spot no1. Nero was great emperor, if we are going to look it objectively, considering his results politically. Trump attacking Alt-Left. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnmPNmUJKIM
Trump is on path to become bigger then Nero. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nero
Nero was also falsly very very attacked.
Peter Ustinov have had to been asked!
Richard Spencer created new hit song for FBI. Esence of capitalist system is to always stick to workers: g@ys, feminists, anti-zionists, pro-muslims, and anti-theists, so workers stay down for ever. That is only trick system have. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGNiXGX2nLU
I have a fair, legitimate, reasonable question to ask that was recently raised by Newt Gingrich and also by President Trump himself in today’s press conference: How far will the Left go in these demands to erase American history?
Will they start demanding that we tear down the “White House” because it has the word “White” in it and because White men who had power and were slaveowners lived in it and because slaves built it?
Will the statues of George Washington across the country be torn down due to the howls?
Will they then demand that the giant statues of Thomas Jefferson at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial and Abraham Lincoln Memorial which are on the grounds of Washington D.C. near the White House be torn down?
Then will they demand that Monticello and Mt. Vernon and Montpelier and all the White presidents’ homes be torn down? Then will demands be made for White people’s personal and private property to be confiscated and handed over to Blacks as a form of slavery reparations?
https://policy.m4bl.org/reparations/
http://www.newsweek.com/black-lives-matter-slavery-reparations-criminal-justice-reform-policy-hillary-486198
Will “enough be enough” when Blacks and Whites on the Left asking for the abolishment of Whites?
Next on Liberals’ List for Destruction: Confederate Carvings at Stone Mountain Memorial
8/15/17
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/15/next-on-liberals-list-for-destruction-confederate-carvings-at-stone-mountain-memorial/
Inside job strikes again:
Will Trump catch in?
So when did he get the different hood and paint job?
Meet patsy James Fields recruited by the FBI during badic training.
The perfect specimen
https://willyloman.wordpress.com/2017/08/13/who-is-james-alex-fields-jr-photos-and-background/
I do not understand (I mean I understand but it is nicer to say I do not) why antfia and left never talk that red-fascism is fascism. Merge of economy and government (bureaucrats) is fascism. I mean they could al least say that Stalin was real fascist 100%. But seems that he was also by them anti-fascist.
Now you got it Chia
Dr. P I agree that Gorka s doctorate is from Hungary and it does not have any value therefore he is not Dr. But same is with all american universities (humanistic one) which are even more stupid because american are 200% under cultural marxism. Therefore we must look what Gorka is saying, and he is right, he rightly says that Islam is violent terrorist religion because of religion called Islam. The most stupid departments on west are history departments, they are ultimate stupidity. And you are evidence, because you are masterfull in history, master, only because you were not trained obviously in USA in history.
Gorka is even more right about that because he is only active public person who is saying that. Therefore he is from aspect of balance aditionaly super right. Plus Hungarians payed dearly for neglect of islamo-mongolic danger, first in 1200s (mongols) then in 1500s (ottomans), both muslims. Same story how mexicans (mongols who passed bering pass) are conducting genocide over you americans right now. Any organisation thinking that they are able to overcome that are organisation full of hubris and if such continue should be removed under any price. Hitler was stopped also under any price for same goals. Humanity cannot be allowed to loose so many genes and such fruitable culture for any reason, simply that is not allowed.
Ok, psychology in USA is only humanist study which is not stupid because it is most connected to consumerism. Therefore it must bring results. Therefore aplicable.
Back here – maybe was here last several years ago, due to the fact that rense’s link to your work didn’t function just now. Have been ignoring drudge, rense and basically all news for about a year; back ‘because of Charlottesville.’ Have never trusted RBS. Site bookmarked.
Goal of communists (international corporations) is that every tradition is abolished, so world would look how trends manufactured by one president of polit-bureau wants that morning and that no tradition can stop him. That is full and total government, that is progressivism. There should be no talk with such. Tradition is biggest enemy of ruling class of capitalists inside capitalist class/communists (there is no any unformal differences between those to, de facto). Tradition stops capitalists from selling you s@it for price of gold because we have tradition (knowledge) that s@it is not worthy as gold, no matter what their commerical is telling us that morning.
What is this now, hot Tv presenter getting seduced by dude, North Korean way. Good strategy. He made it. Exemplery case. http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5537884828001/?#sp=show-clips
I am really no fan of Spencer, and I also think that the whole alt-right thing is a huge controlled-opposition show, but why is attending various universities “effiminate”? That’s an unnecessary jab.
I mean you yourself are an “MD, PhD” – hypocrisy much?
You can’t say Dr. Pieczenik is a hypocrite, he served in our military in the Navy. Those were by his own words, “working in construction, building a company, or serving in our military”, some of the evidence of what he promotes.
He knows the guy is listening to him. It is the old Chinese water torture routine. Drip, drip, drip
YUP! Mr.Pieczenik has it right. Controlled opposition. Pressure from Above,Pressure from below!
Time for some Seditious Conspiracy and Insurrection indictments. Oh! Wait! They have no balls Sessions as AG.
Gates, Soros, Zukerberg, Beszos, they want polit-bureau council. And to stop joking around. They want it on whole world. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Politburo_Standing_Committee_of_the_Communist_Party_of_China
Instead of Universal Basic Income we should make these robber barons put their money where there mouths are: Universal Basic Ownership of their companies by the public.
Otherwise, I think they are just telling us what to do with our tax dollars.
Who knew? I thought that was Congress’ job.
Bust the monopolies NOW!!!!!
They would never do that. They would put bureaucrat which would be our “representative” elected by “us”, representing them 😀
I am just pointing out that despite the beautiful sound of free money for all, these robber barons are not suggesting they give more (which they could do at any time if they care SO MUCH).
They are talking about total redistribution amongst the lower economic classes while they sit atop it all.
Of course, and always we have to go back on esential, and that is that when ever we think about them. We must know number of slaves must be in higest possible number and cheapest as possible.
Thank you, Steve. This is happening here right now – explains 4 criteria that needs to be satisfied for a color revolution, dissecting Ukraine. http://www.e-ir.info/2009/07/31/explaining-the-color-revolutions/#.WXw4xr3unxk.twitter
Steve, please tell me why you think Soros is not relevant when he is funding Antifa And BLM for these civil war riots?
8-16-17: I have sent your infowpars video on DEBBIE WASSERLIAR to Anthony Mann @ sunsentnel .
Hopefully he will interview you.
Excellent presentation today, Clarence Darrow 2.0!!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XYjFXPnoObA
What is this, why this? Why this now? This is race war. They want poor whites so blacks, lations and muslims in outer colonis are going to be happy and accept rule of corporate globalists. http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/16/baltimore-removes-four-confederate-statues-cover-night/
Muslims are extremely sexually perverse people.
Muslims are extremley s@xually p@rverse people. P@dophile constructed their morality… Yes there are tribes in islam which are respecting kids, even they are under influence of islam.
Quote from Willaim T. Sherman, a US Civil War general:
“I hate newspapermen. They come into camp and pick up their camp rumors and print them as facts. I regard them as spies, which, in truth, they are.”
He was right, but he forgot that you spy even better while you are conducting joint military exercise with targeted country… That is orgy of data collection, plus sending trade expeditions is essence of spying, therefore that is why internationalism is super dangerous. In modern age it is lots of asians on US universities. Wars are starting when you are able to count profit. No informations about profits, no wars. Catholic Church had maps of america before they invested in Columbus. Maps were Phoenician.
Given the news McMasters is consulting with Soros, I would think this was a Soros run operation, and since we know the CIA and FBI work with Soros that would lead me to believe this is part of the coup that McMasters and Soros were consulting on or at least part of the plan to oust Trump. We the American public must help Trump drain the swamp, he can’t do it alone. We have to hold our elected official idiots accountable.
This was NOT FBI STAGED!!
HbO vice was there
Investigative reporting
https://news.vice.com/story/vice-news-tonight-full-episode-charlottesville-race-and-terror
It was CIA staged.
But it really does not matter is it staged and controled. Anyone good can abduct that from government, important is to work work work and rise in numbers. Who cares is it staged or controled. If economic incentives are there (self indentified group having pillage incentive) who can stop it. No one. You must make capitlists to think they can invest in them, and rise costs for capitslits to go against you.
Organize, organize, organize, associate, associate, associate. No government will do anything about this. Not even Trump can, because he would then really be racist. And we cannot allow government to become racist, therefore we people must organize our self. Government will hate that but that is only way. The most important thing is to keep direct democracy and remove from organization any group trying to make clique and rule.
This will continue, as long there is even one muslim. https://www.infowars.com/breaking-van-smashes-into-crowd-in-barcelona-two-dead-multiple-injured/
Nietzsche spent the last 11 years of his life completely insane. Guess the abyss got him. These fallen men who philosophize aren’t worth the cost of a postage stamp. Humanism is failure.
I didn’t mean to arrive at this story so late. But to me, this story is getting “curiouser and curiouser”.
